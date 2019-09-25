Timber Creek Capital Management Cut Its Position in Oracle Com (ORCL) as Valuation Rose; As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Market Valuation Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Has Increased by $33.46 Million Its Holding

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 42,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 53,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 96,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 4.50M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 631,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.02 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 290,028 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK RAISES 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE POSTED RATE 20BPS TO 5.34%; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 36,923 shares to 19,517 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,248 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings.