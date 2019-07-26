Timber Creek Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by $1.56 Million as Stock Price Declined; Hanson Mcclain Has Boosted Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $631,363; Market Valuation Rose

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 2.57 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 10/05/2018 – BioWorld [Reg]: Lilly strikes $1.6B deal to buy I-O player Armo; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Education panel approves Rep. Lilly’s new teacher prep bill; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Lilly researcher will lead government agency studying addiction treatments; 23/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP INCY.O – U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 24/04/2018 – LLY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to Lead Lilly Oncology Immuno-Oncology Medical Development

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $128.99 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock or 426 shares. On Thursday, January 31 Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 4,000 shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,805 shares to 81,515 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Retail Bank N Y holds 2,521 shares. James Inv Rech invested 0.47% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sterling Inv Inc reported 5,794 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Hartford Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 106,691 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Df Dent & reported 7,264 shares. 103,297 are owned by Allstate. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd reported 11,350 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Tradition Cap Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 8,325 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 7,608 shares. Buckingham Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Psagot House Ltd accumulated 903 shares. Numerixs holds 0.68% or 39,234 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mgmt holds 3,745 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 284,416 shares in its portfolio.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,338 shares to 195,095 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 14,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Lc owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,162 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 410,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 3.76 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Co accumulated 162,000 shares. Columbus Hill Ltd Partnership has 6.44 million shares. Force Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 10,000 shares. Cambridge Inv reported 15,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 3.87 million are held by Nokota Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 144,349 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors reported 26,523 shares.