Timber Creek Capital Management Boosted Apple Com (AAPL) Holding; Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted By $405,107 Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 2896.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc acquired 16,223 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Timber Creek Capital Management Llc holds 16,783 shares with $3.19 million value, up from 560 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $944.37B valuation. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result

Utah Retirement Systems increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 2,099 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 90,221 shares with $17.44 million value, up from 88,122 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $103.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $215.62. About 1.83M shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.71% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,406 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 7,600 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 0.28% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.70M shares. Moreover, Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,727 shares. Uss Inv stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.34% or 3,434 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept invested 0.71% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). United Capital Fincl Advisers has 47,597 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 0.09% or 3,357 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,142 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,262 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,800 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 1,547 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 342,958 shares. 1,430 were reported by Fruth Inv Mgmt.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,610 shares to 213,362 valued at $40.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 8,309 shares and now owns 850,673 shares. Qiagen Nv was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 4.20% above currents $215.62 stock price. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of NEE in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $217 target in Monday, February 25 report. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $191 target. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 2.68% above currents $208.97 stock price. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Deutsche Bank maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Partners Lc accumulated 320,687 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company owns 57,353 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A reported 2.79% stake. Harvey Co Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,441 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 366,694 shares or 5.6% of the stock. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.09% or 13,233 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd has invested 3.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miles Cap Inc invested in 11,178 shares or 1.84% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Marietta Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh accumulated 1.42M shares. 89,400 are held by River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Suntrust Banks has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lipe Dalton reported 35,056 shares.