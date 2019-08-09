Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Valuation Rose While Nwi Management LP Has Increased Stake by $600,000; Redmile Group Has Decreased Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stake as Shares Rose

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 355,173 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 650,489 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $50.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 503,400 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $113.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 593,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).