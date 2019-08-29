Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Raised Stake; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Stock Value Rose

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 282,342 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 82,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.19M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $178.96. About 304,138 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,000 shares to 3.69 million shares, valued at $60.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120,982 shares to 459,301 shares, valued at $208.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

