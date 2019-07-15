Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Raised Its Position by $600,000; Harmony Gold Mng LTD (HMY) Position Has Upped by Ruffer Llp

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (HMY) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 3.11 million shares traded. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has declined 14.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SOUTH AFRICA’S NUM UNION SEEKS UP TO 37 PCT PAY HIKE FROM GOLD PRODUCERS OVER TWO YEARS – DOCUMENT; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD CEO PETER STEENKAMP COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – STUDY FINDINGS LOWEST DECILE C1 COST COPPER PRODUCTION OF US$0.26/LB; 17/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – ONE EMPLOYEE WAS FATALLY INJURED IN SHAFT ORE PASS INCIDENT AND SUCCUMBED TO INJURIES AT MOAB KHOTSONG MINE NEAR ORKNEY; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Harmony Takes Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu Gold-copper Asset Up The Value Curve; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING 2 EMPLOYEES FATALLY INJURED AT JOEL MINE; 27/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Fatality At Joel; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD HARJ.J – UPDATED WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Initial Capex to Commerical Production Expected at $2.8B

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 508,011 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,900 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY).

