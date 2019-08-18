Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Position Held by Nwi Management Lp; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Boosted Position in Toll Brothers (TOL) by $314,208

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 96.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 8,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,792 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 9,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 1.55M shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 1.55M shares traded or 66.65% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $50.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Equity Inc invested in 0.01% or 30,440 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 55,794 shares. Investment House Lc reported 18,995 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 80 shares. Matthew 25 Mngmt invested in 440,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 346 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Com has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 61,209 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 1.13 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 205,421 shares in its portfolio. Karp Capital Corporation has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Mason Street Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 71,344 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 631,008 shares.