Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Holding Lifted by Nwi Management Lp; Janney Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $729,564

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 11,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 178,098 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89M, down from 189,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 7.13 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.42M shares traded or 45.05% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Savant Llc has 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,668 shares. Carroll owns 34,175 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Llc accumulated 4,747 shares. 159,979 were reported by Hartford Investment Management Commerce. Stock Yards Retail Bank And has 0.39% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 81,784 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Harbour Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 20,157 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 136,070 shares. Riverhead Mgmt invested 0.78% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) owns 278,445 shares. Capital Int Limited Ca owns 18,330 shares. 43,714 are held by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company. Schroder Invest Management Gru holds 667,742 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Commns Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,661 shares to 541,840 shares, valued at $32.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wsdmtr E/M Hi Div Etf (DEM) by 12,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Shortterm Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 330,000 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $36.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

