Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Holder Nwi Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holder Baxter Bros Has Decreased Position by $8.79 Million as Share Value Rose

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 478,380 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 50.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 187,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 184,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72 million, down from 371,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 27.71 million shares traded or 40.06% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO COMMENTS ON JENNIFER RIORDAN IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. Ratings; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” on April 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Battered Telecom Stocks Wired for Significant Gains – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Telefonica Brasil Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TIM Brazil unit set to return Labriola to board after short absence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 90,000 shares to 720,000 shares, valued at $53.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $437.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,239 shares to 95,668 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 6,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).