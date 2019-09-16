Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Boosted Position; Wr Berkley (WRB) Holding Has Upped by Montag A & Associates Inc

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 18,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 59,629 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 41,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 443,730 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 32,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The institutional investor held 410,494 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 565,584 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 116,015 shares to 19,660 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,686 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).