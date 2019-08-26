TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Wireless Communications. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 1.32 12.06 Telefonica Brasil S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.16 11.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TIM Participacoes S.A. and Telefonica Brasil S.A. Telefonica Brasil S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TIM Participacoes S.A. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TIM Participacoes S.A.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 7.4% Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0.00% 10.4% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.9 beta means TIM Participacoes S.A.’s volatility is 10.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

TIM Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Telefonica Brasil S.A. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TIM Participacoes S.A. and Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 24.56% for TIM Participacoes S.A. with average price target of $17.5. Competitively the average price target of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is $13.75, which is potential 11.16% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TIM Participacoes S.A. is looking more favorable than Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15% of TIM Participacoes S.A. shares and 16% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares. Insiders held 68% of TIM Participacoes S.A. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 88% of Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TIM Participacoes S.A. -1.18% 7.4% 8.87% -2.15% -3.6% 5.38% Telefonica Brasil S.A. -4.28% 7.57% 18.86% 7.4% 34.58% 17.66%

For the past year TIM Participacoes S.A. was less bullish than Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Summary

TIM Participacoes S.A. beats Telefonica Brasil S.A. on 10 of the 10 factors.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. In addition, it provides products for mobile banking, insurance, mobile payment, and mobile money; mobile, financial protection, and personal and residential accident insurance products; telecom micro rewards; and TIM Itaucard, a co-branded credit card. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 63.4 million clients; and had approximately 10.8 thousand points of sales, including 175 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 332 thousand points of sales for prepaid phone services, including supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers as alternative channels to access products and services in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.