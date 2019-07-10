Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; Amp Capital Investors LTD Increased Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding by $684,304; Stock Value Rose

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 9,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 745,538 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.80 million, up from 736,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 169,310 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 18/04/2018 – MOVES-RBC unit names head of client operations in Canada; 06/04/2018 – RBC SAYS HIRING MORE BANKERS, OPENING OFFICES IN U.S. TO EXPAND; 07/05/2018 – RBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $100; 08/03/2018 – INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC ITP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 09/03/2018 – OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG OERL.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 18.50 FROM SFR 17; 07/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 09/03/2018 – RBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 237,269 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 631,800 shares to 4.80 million shares, valued at $118.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on July, 19. TSU’s profit will be $58.12M for 33.48 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

