Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Shareholder Blackrock Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Rose While Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Position

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 75.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The institutional investor held 491,350 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.36 million, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 229,341 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 14,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 86,646 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 101,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 1.61 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 6,040 shares to 6,055 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 40,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 1.04 million shares to 6.40 million shares, valued at $150.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capri Holdings Limited by 133,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.83 million for 14.98 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.