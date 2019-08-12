Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Share Value Rose While Bailard Has Cut by $675,000 Its Holding; As Harris Del (HRS) Shares Were Volatile, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $397,500

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 74.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 15,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 60,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 932,854 shares traded or 0.59% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,793 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 7,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 244.38% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 28/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Senator Harris, Colleagues Call on Top Justice Officials to Commit to Protect the Special Counsel; 12/04/2018 – New Harris Poll Reveals Cause Marketing Preferences Of Moms & Millennials; 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris to Interior: Don’t Touch Mojave Desert Plan; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Com; 29/03/2018 – MIG REAL ESTATE BUYS TRAILS AT HARRIS APARTMENTS IN MESA, AZ; 08/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Exercise CB Chris Harris’ Option; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning II Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 01/05/2018 – ITV: MARY HARRIS WILL BECOME SR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – Harris Corporation New Jersey Employees Assemble Food Packs for Local Children

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Blue Financial Capital has 1,817 shares. Capital Limited Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Conning Inc accumulated 3,105 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt invested in 19,892 shares. Of Vermont owns 803 shares. Old Savings Bank In reported 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Parkside Financial Bank owns 893 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 50 shares. American Century Inc reported 958,121 shares. Mackay Shields reported 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Llc has invested 0.18% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.16% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 198,621 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Ny holds 1,825 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Allstate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,608 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,356 shares to 74,785 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 20,200 shares to 60,930 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.