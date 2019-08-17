Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Holder Bailard Trimmed Position; U S Global Investors Decreased Its Louisiana (LPX) Position by $398,400 as Market Value Rose

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 74.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 15,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 60,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 1.55 million shares traded or 66.49% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.59M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 50,846 shares to 107,188 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 62,414 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 448,314 shares. Huntington Bank reported 140 shares. Trexquant Lp has 33,027 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 3,600 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,659 shares in its portfolio. Victory owns 1.42M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 91,104 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 4.97 million shares. Prudential holds 0% or 87,446 shares in its portfolio. 37,690 are owned by South Dakota Council. Smithfield Tru owns 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 130 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 176,248 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SOLO, DBD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Louisiana-Pacific +6% post Q4 results; authorizes $600M stock repurchase plan, increases quarterly dividend by 4% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “F. Nicholas Grasberger III Appointed to LP Board of Directors – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Boosted By A Buyback And May Be Past The Worst – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Louisiana-Pacific’s Weaker First Quarter Looks Like A Bump Along The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Xerox Corporation (XRX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TIM Brazil unit set to return Labriola to board after short absence – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU) CEO Pietro Labriola on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 10,742 shares to 76,747 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 23,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM).