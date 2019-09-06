TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Wireless Communications company, TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TIM Participacoes S.A. has 15% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 30.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand TIM Participacoes S.A. has 68% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 23.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has TIM Participacoes S.A. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.50% 7.40% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing TIM Participacoes S.A. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes S.A. N/A 15 12.06 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

TIM Participacoes S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for TIM Participacoes S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.22 2.68

With average target price of $17.5, TIM Participacoes S.A. has a potential upside of 20.86%. As a group, Wireless Communications companies have a potential upside of 63.68%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, TIM Participacoes S.A. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TIM Participacoes S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TIM Participacoes S.A. -1.18% 7.4% 8.87% -2.15% -3.6% 5.38% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year TIM Participacoes S.A. has weaker performance than TIM Participacoes S.A.’s competitors.

Liquidity

TIM Participacoes S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, TIM Participacoes S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. TIM Participacoes S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Volatility and Risk

TIM Participacoes S.A. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TIM Participacoes S.A.’s peers’ beta is 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TIM Participacoes S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TIM Participacoes S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. In addition, it provides products for mobile banking, insurance, mobile payment, and mobile money; mobile, financial protection, and personal and residential accident insurance products; telecom micro rewards; and TIM Itaucard, a co-branded credit card. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 63.4 million clients; and had approximately 10.8 thousand points of sales, including 175 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 332 thousand points of sales for prepaid phone services, including supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers as alternative channels to access products and services in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.