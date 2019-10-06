TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; Honda Motor Company LTD. (HMC) Shorts Decreased By 49.55%

Analysts expect TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report $0.24 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 65.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. TSU’s profit would be $117.87 million giving it 14.80 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, TIM Participacoes S.A.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 667,871 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION

Honda Motor Company LTD. (NYSE:HMC) had a decrease of 49.55% in short interest. HMC's SI was 1.03 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 49.55% from 2.04 million shares previously. With 551,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Honda Motor Company LTD. (NYSE:HMC)'s short sellers to cover HMC's short positions. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 357,197 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.41 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. It has a 4.48 P/E ratio. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

