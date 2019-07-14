TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU) EPS Estimated At $0.12; Lawson Products (LAWS)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Analysts expect TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report $0.12 EPS on July, 19.TSU’s profit would be $58.31 million giving it 33.52 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.’s analysts see 71.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 744,522 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018

Lawson Products Inc (LAWS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 27 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 19 reduced and sold their positions in Lawson Products Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 7.70 million shares, up from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lawson Products Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 17 Increased: 19 New Position: 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Tim Participacoes (NYSE:TSU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tim Participacoes has $17.5 highest and $1600 lowest target. $16.75’s average target is 4.10% above currents $16.09 stock price. Tim Participacoes had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, February 25.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $7.82 billion. The firm offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content.

Analysts await Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LAWS’s profit will be $4.39 million for 18.68 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Lawson Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.36% EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. for 4.29 million shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 287,042 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kdi Capital Partners Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 68,859 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 0.52% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 123,504 shares.

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and activities marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $328.44 million. The companyÂ’s products include fastening systems, specialty chemicals, fluid power products, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It has a 37.37 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, gas and oil, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries.

