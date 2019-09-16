Tilray Inc. (TLRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Other. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray Inc. 48 34.82 N/A -1.28 0.00 Harrow Health Inc. 6 3.09 N/A 1.00 7.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tilray Inc. and Harrow Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray Inc. 0.00% -46.3% -18% Harrow Health Inc. 0.00% 168.6% 69.2%

Liquidity

Tilray Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Harrow Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Harrow Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tilray Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tilray Inc. and Harrow Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Harrow Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -74.72% for Tilray Inc. with consensus price target of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tilray Inc. and Harrow Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 38.8% respectively. Tilray Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Harrow Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tilray Inc. -5.03% -17.2% -21.42% -47.32% 78.72% -42.13% Harrow Health Inc. 0.65% -3.13% 70.33% 29.17% 231.2% 36.2%

For the past year Tilray Inc. has -42.13% weaker performance while Harrow Health Inc. has 36.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Harrow Health Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tilray Inc.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.