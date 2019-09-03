Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Reaches $27.00 After 3.00% Up Move; Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.18% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 866,510 shares traded. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has risen 78.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.72% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.79B company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $27.81 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TLRY worth $83.82 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Travis Perkins PLC has GBX 1700 highest and GBX 1350 lowest target. GBX 1552’s average target is 24.16% above currents GBX 1250 stock price. Travis Perkins PLC had 25 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 1475 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by UBS. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 12 by JP Morgan. See Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tilray has $61 highest and $8 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 27.78% above currents $27 stock price. Tilray had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Tilray, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% EPS growth.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The firm offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. It currently has negative earnings.