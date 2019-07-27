Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Had 15 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 35.29% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Tilray, Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 594,289 shares traded. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. See Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $165.0000 220.0000

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $188.0000 220.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $231 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $208 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $201.0000 190.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $191.0000 188.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $175 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $201 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 2,080 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 2,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 122,100 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 0% stake. Adage Cap Prns Grp accumulated 0.49% or 1.65 million shares. 7,914 were reported by Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Tower Research Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Utah Retirement invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bamco Ny stated it has 656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Mngmt L P has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). M&T Bankshares Corp has 4,056 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Elk Creek Prtn Limited Co stated it has 50,312 shares. Avoro Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.20 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 70 shares.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $11.08 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $24.19 million activity. $9.43 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were sold by Mahatme Sandesh. 30,000 shares valued at $4.20M were sold by Howton David T on Friday, February 1. $2.10M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was sold by Cumbo Alexander.

Among 2 analysts covering Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tilray had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.