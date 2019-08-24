Tillys (TLYS) Stake Maintained by Rk Capital Management Llc; Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $2.86 Million as Stock Declined

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 35,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 202,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40M, down from 238,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 418,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 338,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.52% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 365,012 shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12,200 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 165,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tillys: Undervalued Only If Circumstances Tilt In Its Favor – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tilly’s Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Lowers Tilly’s Price Target But Sticks With Bullish Rating – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tilly’s, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 28, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $181,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 6,000 shares. Sei has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Strs Ohio invested in 36,500 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). American Group accumulated 13,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 5,849 shares. Ellington Grp Lc reported 85,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 26,953 shares. Connors Investor Serv Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt has 208,457 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 32,110 shares. James Inv reported 51,045 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Inc owns 147,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 13,433 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,400 shares to 45,370 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 14,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Apple, BJâ€™s, Exxon, Gap, HP, Salesforce, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Co holds 4,686 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Round Table Services Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jcic Asset holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heartland has 161,707 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Wallace Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,270 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 158,350 shares. Gladius Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 73,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal invested in 0.47% or 19,248 shares. 57,235 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Pittenger Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 46,715 shares. Bryn Mawr Co reported 363,281 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Lc, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,029 shares. West Virginia-based Security Natl Trust Co has invested 2.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).