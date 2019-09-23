Tillys (TLYS) Stake Lifted by Nantahala Capital Management Llc; Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Has Raised by Bright Rock Capital Management Llc

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 858,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 693,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 172,994 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 56.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 50,800 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 1.72M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 5,000 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,425 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 19,250 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel invested 1.41% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Provident Tru reported 2.62 million shares stake. Hendershot Invests has invested 2.28% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 162,939 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Management holds 25,130 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 1.99% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 269,384 shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.54% or 73,664 shares. Trust Communications Of Virginia Va holds 1% or 236,568 shares in its portfolio. 111,120 are held by Lpl Fincl Ltd Com. Old National Comml Bank In invested 0.34% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zacks Inv stated it has 208,478 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold TLYS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 4.74% less from 19.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 1.09 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,000 are owned by Hodges Capital Mgmt. Jefferies Limited accumulated 17,988 shares. Acadian Asset Management holds 0.01% or 231,376 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 65,989 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 14,759 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 492,274 shares. Gp One Trading LP reported 13,732 shares. 3,169 were accumulated by Legal And General Group Pcl. Assetmark has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 76 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 38,985 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 713,323 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 3,578 shares.