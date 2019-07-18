Tillys (TLYS) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $880,000; Bath Savings Trust Co Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $1.46 Million; Stock Price Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 418,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 338,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 353,024 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has risen 10.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 11,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,759 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 2.24M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 147,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Group One Trading LP stated it has 2,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). 25,203 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Gsa Partners Llp invested in 47,528 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 262,164 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 16,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Hodges Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 81,862 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group invested in 67 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 55,137 shares. 13,433 are held by Federated Incorporated Pa. Qs owns 718 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12,200 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,862 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $181,796 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Ltd Adv accumulated 14,756 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn stated it has 110,455 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros Incorporated reported 25,536 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 4,247 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.75% or 50,385 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Com reported 5,846 shares stake. Moreover, Amarillo Savings Bank has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,042 shares. Legacy Private Tru stated it has 3,245 shares. Central State Bank & Co accumulated 848 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc has invested 3.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 193,335 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 7,279 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 549,406 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,322 shares. Ckw Financial Group reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,315 shares to 15,829 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).