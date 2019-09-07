Tillys (TLYS) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Compass Minerals Int (CMP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 278,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The institutional investor held 412,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 690,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 219,648 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Compass Minerals Int (CMP) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 46,147 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51B, up from 35,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Compass Minerals Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 192,375 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,080 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Thursday, March 28. 692 shares were bought by Standen James D., worth $36,019. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of stock or 700 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $98,920 was made by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 was made by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 913 shares to 38,120 shares, valued at $4.95 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,465 shares, and cut its stake in Minerals Tech Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $181,796 activity.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $6.14M for 12.85 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 16,163 shares to 6.06M shares, valued at $478.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 96,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE).

