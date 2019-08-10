Tillys (TLYS) Share Price Declined While Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Its Stake by $6.97 Million; Tig Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) as Stock Price Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 633,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 568,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 159,134 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 1.64M shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement Doesn’t Prejudge Outcome of the Investigation and/or the Need to Offer Any Particular Remedy; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX); 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 07/03/2018 TRONOX WITHDRAWS CASE AGAINST FTC OVER MERGER CHALLENGE; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX MAKES COMMENT IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $181,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hodges Capital has 0.06% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 50,000 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 20,957 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 13,433 shares. Nantahala Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 693,103 shares. 972,400 are owned by Renaissance Techs Lc. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 36,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 147,215 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 482,363 shares. Rk Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 418,300 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 718 shares. Sei Invs invested in 63,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 760,509 shares. Assetmark holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 81,862 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,784 shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands.

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tilly’s, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:TLYS) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tilly’s -18% after guidance disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tillys: Undervalued Only If Circumstances Tilt In Its Favor – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tilly’s, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 28, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,275 activity. $229,000 worth of stock was bought by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6. Hinman Wayne A also bought $55,025 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares. 9,615 shares were bought by Carlson Timothy C, worth $99,996. Another trade for 4,812 shares valued at $49,949 was made by Neuman Jeffrey N on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Corsair Ltd Partnership owns 267,606 shares.

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tronox down 6% on Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tronox to re-domicile to the U.K., gets deal with Exxaro about selling stake – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Tronox Ltd (TROX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPT Realty (RPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chemours’ 35% Drop In Titanium Dioxide Volume Sends JPMorgan To Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: May 06, 2019.