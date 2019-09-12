Tillys (TLYS) Holding Boosted by Rk Capital Management Llc; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lowered Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding by $2.68 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 95,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 513,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 418,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 306,287 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 1.27M shares traded or 2.38% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cidel Asset invested 0.04% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 34,967 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First American State Bank has 0.12% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Blair William Co Il stated it has 40,404 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru stated it has 143 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 17,306 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 219,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 14 shares. 8,658 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. 205,286 are owned by Martin Currie Limited. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 176,391 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 5,422 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 325,873 shares.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.08 million for 15.69 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 3,056 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 1,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,600 shares to 139,500 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,520 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold TLYS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 4.74% less from 19.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.11M are owned by Paradigm Cap Management Ny. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 20,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 1.57M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 481,615 shares. Strs Ohio reported 39,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Aperio Ltd Liability Com stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 296,667 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 60,705 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 34,505 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated owns 53,827 shares. Connors Investor Services has 0.02% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Menta has invested 0.07% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Northern Tru reported 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).