Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)

Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) and Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s Inc. 10 0.38 N/A 0.82 10.01 Tailored Brands Inc. 8 0.07 N/A 1.39 3.52

Table 1 highlights Tilly’s Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tailored Brands Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilly’s Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Tilly’s Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Tailored Brands Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 7% Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Tilly’s Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tailored Brands Inc. has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tilly’s Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Tailored Brands Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Tilly’s Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tailored Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tilly’s Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tilly’s Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 79.49% and an $14 consensus price target. On the other hand, Tailored Brands Inc.’s potential upside is 143.36% and its consensus price target is $11. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tailored Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Tilly’s Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% are Tilly’s Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Tailored Brands Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tilly’s Inc. -2.27% 5% -31.12% -25.93% -41.76% -18.22% Tailored Brands Inc. -1.81% -11.13% -37.48% -61.26% -76.13% -64.3%

For the past year Tilly’s Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tailored Brands Inc.

Summary

Tilly’s Inc. beats Tailored Brands Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.