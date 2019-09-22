Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Both Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) and Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) compete on a level playing field in the Apparel Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s Inc. 10 0.48 N/A 0.82 10.01 Destination XL Group Inc. 2 0.16 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tilly’s Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tilly’s Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 7% Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.3% -4.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.7 beta means Tilly’s Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Destination XL Group Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

Tilly’s Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Destination XL Group Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Tilly’s Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Destination XL Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tilly’s Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Destination XL Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tilly’s Inc.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 51.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tilly’s Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.9% of Destination XL Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Tilly’s Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.1% of Destination XL Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tilly’s Inc. -2.27% 5% -31.12% -25.93% -41.76% -18.22% Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89%

For the past year Tilly’s Inc. has stronger performance than Destination XL Group Inc.

Summary

Tilly’s Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Destination XL Group Inc.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.