Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) EPS Estimated At $0.20; ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD SUBORDINAT (ANCUF) Shorts Down By 13.43%

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC SUBORDINAT (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had a decrease of 13.43% in short interest. ANCUF’s SI was 610,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.43% from 705,200 shares previously. With 5,600 avg volume, 109 days are for ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC SUBORDINAT (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s short sellers to cover ANCUF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.68. About 1,630 shares traded. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $0.20 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 31.03% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. TLYS’s profit would be $5.90 million giving it 10.90 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Tilly's, Inc.’s analysts see 900.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 485,771 shares traded or 33.45% up from the average. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $257.44 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Tilly's, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 36,500 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 1.36 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 55,137 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 765,447 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 63,171 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 7,537 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 6,000 shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt invested 0.52% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 108,724 shares. Wedge Cap Management L L P Nc reported 103,697 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De owns 67,754 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 2,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 412,216 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $181,796 activity. 12,795 shares valued at $100,968 were bought by Henry Michael on Monday, June 3.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. The company has market cap of $35.00 billion. The companyÂ’s convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings, as well as other retail services and products, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. It has a 18.98 P/E ratio. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, MacÂ’s, Kangaroo, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz, Shell, Esso, and Re.Store.