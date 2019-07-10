Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) and Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) Contrasting side by side

Both Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) and Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) compete on a level playing field in the Apparel Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s Inc. 11 0.39 N/A 0.84 13.52 Ascena Retail Group Inc. 2 0.02 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tilly’s Inc. and Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 8.7% Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Tilly’s Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Ascena Retail Group Inc. has a 1.28 beta and it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tilly’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Tilly’s Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tilly’s Inc. and Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tilly’s Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 76.99%. On the other hand, Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s potential upside is 362.96% and its consensus price target is $2.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Ascena Retail Group Inc. looks more robust than Tilly’s Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 0.1% of Tilly’s Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tilly’s Inc. -3.33% 1.98% -4.47% -29% 10.39% 13.03% Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0.75% 15.52% -42.98% -68.69% -48.26% -46.61%

For the past year Tilly’s Inc. has 13.03% stronger performance while Ascena Retail Group Inc. has -46.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Tilly’s Inc. beats Ascena Retail Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, maurices, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated approximately 4,800 stores. It also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, shopjustice.com, lanebryant.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, and catherines.com. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.