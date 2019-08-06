Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Comparison side by side

Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) compete with each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s Inc. 10 0.39 N/A 0.82 10.01 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 20 0.69 N/A 1.48 11.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tilly’s Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tilly’s Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Tilly’s Inc. is presently more affordable than American Eagle Outfitters Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tilly’s Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 7% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 11.7%

Volatility and Risk

Tilly’s Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tilly’s Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Tilly’s Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Tilly’s Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Tilly’s Inc. has a 75.44% upside potential and an average price target of $14. Competitively American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has an average price target of $25.6, with potential upside of 56.10%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tilly’s Inc. seems more appealing than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tilly’s Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.6%. Tilly’s Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 0.9% are American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tilly’s Inc. -2.27% 5% -31.12% -25.93% -41.76% -18.22% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -1.28% 3.94% -25.73% -16.6% -29.24% -8.48%

For the past year Tilly’s Inc. was more bearish than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors American Eagle Outfitters Inc. beats Tilly’s Inc.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.