Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; Shorts at Asure Software (ASUR) Lowered By 2.64%

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) had a decrease of 2.64% in short interest. ASUR’s SI was 4.04 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.64% from 4.15M shares previously. With 322,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s short sellers to cover ASUR’s short positions. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 335,342 shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Adj EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss $1.93M; 10/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE – IN FISCAL 2018, EXPECT REVENUE OF BETWEEN $89.0 MLN AND $92.0 MLN UP FROM $85.0 MLN TO $88.0; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $90M-$93M; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Increases Credit Facility Term Loans, Available Financing to $175M; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175M Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE FILES TO SELL UP TO $175M OF SECURITIES; 05/03/2018 Asure Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $0.20 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 31.03% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. TLYS’s profit would be $5.90 million giving it 10.46 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Tilly's, Inc.’s analysts see 900.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 253,876 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Barrington. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Asure Software, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASUR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Asure Software Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ASUR – GlobeNewswire" published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Will Asure (ASUR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Asure Software, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.02% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) or 10,583 shares. 280,411 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 339,142 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,740 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 14,737 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 37,046 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 138,629 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru L P holds 0.03% or 350,000 shares. Citadel Llc holds 30,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S Squared Technologies Ltd Liability owns 0.37% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 77,647 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 1,901 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 21,000 shares. 70,000 are held by Perkins Mgmt Inc.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $99.69 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $247.10 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.

