Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Trimmed Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake by $328,440; Lennox Intl Com (LII) Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Has Lifted Holding

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 1.18 million shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Down About 4.8%; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) by 541.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.7. About 275,698 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.68M for 6.16 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 12.81M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 12,500 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc reported 0.35% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Company accumulated 5,555 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Mengis Mgmt invested in 8,600 shares or 0.27% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services holds 4,518 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Comm has 0.19% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). U S Global Investors holds 107,188 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 224,833 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Washington Trust State Bank invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Td Asset Incorporated invested in 238,770 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 101,415 shares.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares to 558,961 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 59,981 shares to 254,727 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 73,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,288 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).