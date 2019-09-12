Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Raised Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $380,016 as Valuation Rose; Concourse Capital Management Upped Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding by $2.90 Million

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.46. About 63,328 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 237.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 263,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 374,870 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 110,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 66,226 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alaska Airlines Raises Q3 Guidance as Turnaround Stays on Track – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Alaska Air Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ALK) 8.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alaska Air Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

