Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Lowered By $328,440 Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake; H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) Shorts Lowered By 8.3%

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) had a decrease of 8.3% in short interest. FUL’s SI was 2.56M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.3% from 2.79 million shares previously. With 306,000 avg volume, 8 days are for H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)’s short sellers to cover FUL’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 159,168 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased Alaska Air Group (ALK) stake by 19.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as Alaska Air Group (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc holds 23,651 shares with $1.33 million value, down from 29,516 last quarter. Alaska Air Group now has $7.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 443,214 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air Group had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Imperial Capital downgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) on Friday, March 8 to “In-Line” rating.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity. BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL also sold $50,357 worth of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.44M for 6.48 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines’ Hawaii Problem Is About to Get Worse – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More important recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Think About Buying H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Now? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity. $638,107 worth of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) was sold by Keenan Timothy J.

