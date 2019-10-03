Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Increases Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK); Inca Investments Has Decreased Its Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Holding as Valuation Rose

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 616,470 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP – EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 590,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 6.13 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.54M, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 307,030 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment

Analysts await Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.90M for 7.66 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Profit Pressure Continues at Volaris: When Can Investors Expect Improvement? – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s Shares Plunged 20% Today – The Motley Fool” on April 23, 2018. More interesting news about Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Volaris Stock Is Primed to Rebound After Strong Earnings – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volaris Reports May 2019 Traffic Results: 28% Passenger Growth and 88% Load Factor – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $566.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 286,557 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $36.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Delta Is Dragging Airlines Down Behind It – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alaska Air Earnings: Profit Growth Accelerates – The Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.