Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Increased Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake by $380,016; Market Value Rose; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Cut Flir Sys (FLIR) Stake by $1.68 Million; Shares Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 15,320 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $829,000, down from 46,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 387,154 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 372,051 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 14,600 shares to 39,522 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.00 million for 22.56 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLB, GWW, FLIR – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wilsonville-based Flir splits its HQ with new Virginia office – Portland Business Journal” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

