Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Increased Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position by $380,016; Dht Holdings (DHT) Holder Polygon Management LTD Trimmed Position as Shares Rose

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.93M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 119,532 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 41,011 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn) by 1.84 million shares to 28.96 million shares, valued at $35.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 148,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co.

