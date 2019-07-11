Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Holding in Voya Financial (VOYA) Cut by $1.49 Million; Lafayette Investments Holding In T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Was Has Upped

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 5,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 74,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $109.45. About 844,090 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Largest shareholder T. Rowe Price seeks govt role in India’s UTI MF board issues – Business Standard; 11/04/2018 – T Rowe Price March Month-End Assets $1.01 Trillion; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New; 13/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Launches Multi-Strategy Total Return Fund; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 08/03/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: T. Rowe Price replaces Teddy Sagi as the largest Playtech shareholder -; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.7% Position in Aptiv; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Location in Move Cutting 150 Jobs

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 1.22 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 17.18 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Llc invested in 0.02% or 472 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 107 shares. Verity Asset Management reported 2,673 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 6,150 shares. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 0.89% or 55,018 shares. Sky Gru Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 57,960 shares. London Of Virginia holds 402,105 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd holds 0.07% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 6,400 shares. Dean Assocs Limited reported 0.35% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 6,868 shares. 685 were reported by Guardian Life Of America. Cardinal Mgmt reported 46,391 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.08% or 10,208 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt holds 0.51% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 60,434 shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89 million for 9.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors holds 291,326 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley stated it has 21 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Scout Invs stated it has 2.39% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Andra Ap invested in 140,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Llc owns 0.1% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 829,000 shares. Prospector Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lomas Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 3.71% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Korea Inv Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 30,224 were reported by Nomura Asset Limited. Asset Management One has 70,861 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 185,000 are owned by Farallon Management Ltd Llc. 26,245 were accumulated by Synovus Corp.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares to 74,883 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp.