Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Lifted by $380,016; As Dominion Energy (Call) (D) Share Value Declined, Equitec Specialists Has Boosted Its Stake by $7.71 Million

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 167.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 100,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.37 million, up from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 367,930 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 341,103 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP reported 61,788 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 189,612 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.38M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% or 5,045 shares in its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 27,340 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 96,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset holds 0.63% or 14,687 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd invested 0.39% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Piedmont Advsrs owns 5,812 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Inc holds 44,415 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 45,142 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has 15,465 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 1,522 shares. New England Rech & Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,850 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (NYSE:EPR) by 25,200 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 28,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,463 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 72,175 shares. Wright Invsts Inc invested in 0.22% or 7,545 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 138,246 shares. Mondrian Inv Partners Limited holds 0.42% or 171,150 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 30.37M shares. Rare Infrastructure Ltd stated it has 2.05 million shares. Peoples Financial Svcs holds 30,470 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 4.53M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al stated it has 19,300 shares. Hennessy Incorporated reported 2.17% stake. Qci Asset Mgmt New York, New York-based fund reported 1,988 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Com reported 2,698 shares. South State owns 35,656 shares.

