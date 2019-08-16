Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Trimmed Voya Financial (VOYA) Holding by $1.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Valuation Were Volatile While Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01 million shares traded or 54.09% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Company holds 7,685 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Com accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Myriad Asset Ltd accumulated 73,657 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 1,525 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 0% or 77 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Td Asset invested in 68,566 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 15,909 shares. Voya Mgmt Llc owns 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 96,096 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 710 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,040 shares.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 11.00M shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $49,302.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares to 87,665 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thomas White has 0.14% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,366 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Overbrook Management invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 59,700 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Corsair Mgmt LP stated it has 345,774 shares or 5.3% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% or 173,850 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,829 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 61,684 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 25,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 50,578 are owned by Systematic Financial L P. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 105,600 shares or 0.8% of the stock.