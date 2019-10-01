Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Raised Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $380,016; Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Glaxis Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $924,710 as Market Value Declined

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 532,362 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 10,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 15,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 26,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 1.65 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00M and $24.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 61,788 shares. Financial Engines Advsrs Lc invested in 45,427 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Aperio Grp Ltd accumulated 34,343 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Tanaka Mngmt holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 15,284 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 169,865 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 387,716 shares. Cap Intll Investors reported 556,182 shares stake. Selway Asset Mngmt accumulated 14,687 shares. Paloma Prtn Co has 8,113 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Burney stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3,632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

