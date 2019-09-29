Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Raised Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding by $380,016 as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Cacti Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 804,224 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Airlines and Aer Lingus team up to give Mileage Plan members more flights to Europe; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 811,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.98 million, down from 818,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.