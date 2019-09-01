Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Lowered Voya Financial (VOYA) Holding by $1.49 Million; As Pepsico Com (PEP) Share Price Rose, Corda Investment Management Increased by $554,246 Its Position

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 872,965 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17M, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,892 shares to 39,058 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,288 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares to 87,665 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

