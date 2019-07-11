Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK) as Share Value Declined; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Upped Position in Ametek (AME) by $610,900

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 971,903 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 21285.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 1.69M shares traded or 54.02% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 2,775 shares to 16 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 9,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,285 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $239.06 million for 8.08 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp by 20,017 shares to 361,767 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).