Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Voya Financial (VOYA) by $1.49 Million as Stock Rose; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 902,249 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.58. About 2.54M shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman predicts the world’s first trillionaire will mine asteroids; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 5th Update; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% On Year; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N MANAGEMENT “CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” THAT FACTORS LEADING TO 1Q RESULTS WILL PERSIST -CFO; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 03/04/2018 – Goldman-Zell Venture Purchased Portfolio of Comml Property, Including Office Park, Mall in Buenos Aires; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS ITALIAN GOVT BOND YIELDS INCORPORATE 40-50 BASIS POINTS POLITICAL RISK PREMIUM; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Hire UBS’s Souza for Private Equity Services

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Judgment Day Looms for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – Forbes” on July 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goldman Sachs profit beats expectations on equity trading, lending – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Huntington Bancshares, Centurylink and Goldman Sachs – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers holds 0.02% or 447 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 130,733 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 118,105 shares. Rnc Management Ltd Liability Company holds 18,025 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kj Harrison Prtn Incorporated has 0.97% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 328 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Liability owns 42,137 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd holds 31,041 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. St Germain D J Com reported 18,449 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 8,527 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Dc invested in 2.5% or 152,586 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 234 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Cap Llc reported 18,065 shares stake. The Alabama-based Davis has invested 2.77% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 2,278 are held by Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.87 million for 9.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares to 89,576 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory holds 1,560 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com accumulated 19,338 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 16,130 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 762,309 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 20,363 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp reported 45,095 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 15,899 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 140,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 42,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 510,447 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 105,600 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 827,142 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company stated it has 0.07% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund declares $0.061 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Investment Management Finds Plan Sponsors and Advisors See the Need to Improve Retirement Readiness of Plan Participants – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.027 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sanne de Boer, PhD, CFA, Joins Voya Investment Management as Director of Quantitative Research – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund declares $0.052 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Friday, May 31.