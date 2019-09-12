Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Lifted Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Stake in Capital One Finl Com (COF) Cut by $428,490

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 760,816 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 75,919 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, down from 80,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $92.09. About 1.84M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc accumulated 20,260 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Css Limited Liability Company Il holds 1,876 shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.28% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 27,800 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1,260 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Comerica Bank holds 0.07% or 100,397 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 810,351 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 61,317 shares. 53,677 are held by Webster Retail Bank N A. Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 670,582 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 15,711 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 510 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 6,338 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.21% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.05 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Reit (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 56,645 shares to 84,185 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) by 8,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries Com (NYSE:HE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Saturna Cap has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 8,672 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,746 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 17,614 shares. Aqr Mgmt Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,667 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Jlb And Associate reported 5,540 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 7.07 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 9,805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 42,000 are held by Midas Mngmt Corp. Lpl Finance Lc holds 0.01% or 51,204 shares in its portfolio. Burney reported 14,361 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 6,107 were accumulated by Court Place Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.