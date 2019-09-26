Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Lifted Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake by $380,016; Dana Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 605.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 162,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 188,803 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, up from 26,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 610,356 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 198,209 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Down About 4.8%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP TO REPORT FINL RESULTS; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 5,480 shares to 18,320 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,199 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Tyson Foods, and USA Technologies Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Beyond Meat Grow Into Its Current Valuation? – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: What to Do With High-Growth Onslaught? – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 216,754 shares. Moreover, Markel has 0.39% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 311,000 shares. Scout Investments owns 253,127 shares. Centurylink Inv stated it has 0.52% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Fil Limited stated it has 171,798 shares. Acadian Asset Management accumulated 0% or 6,600 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 254,286 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc accumulated 4,274 shares or 0% of the stock. Affinity Investment Limited owns 0.87% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 37,539 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 115,816 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 120 shares. 1.18 million were reported by Van Eck. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 6,148 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). L And S holds 38,436 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. 400 were reported by Kings Point Cap Mgmt. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 290 shares. Bowling Port Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 3,678 shares. Amg National Commercial Bank reported 15,297 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 10,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tanaka Incorporated has 2.99% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Montecito Financial Bank And, California-based fund reported 7,101 shares. 3,000 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Cambridge Communications has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Tillar holds 29,683 shares.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air fares up for second month in a row – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sky Harbor reports higher passenger numbers, even with 400 fewer flights – Phoenix Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alaska Air: Ready For Takeoff? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alaska Air Group a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 16, 2019.