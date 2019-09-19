Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Increased Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Increased Position

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 190,646 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 4936.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.40 million, up from 20,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 1.60M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 28,673 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glob Thematic Ptnrs Lc holds 1.70M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.07% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 2,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 44,000 are owned by Css Ltd Liability Co Il. Cap Ca reported 81,923 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited owns 78,295 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 696 shares. Norinchukin Bank The has 115,547 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 147,160 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 5,586 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 7,376 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 46,574 shares to 3,426 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corp (Put) (NYSE:S) by 473,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,200 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.14% or 21,291 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.19% stake. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 350 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 83,998 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 868,720 shares. James Inv Research has 880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9.39 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc reported 5,667 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 25,284 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Horizon Ltd Liability has 6,804 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Raymond James Na reported 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 1.86M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,832 shares.